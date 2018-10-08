Study: Hand sanitizer benefits may outweigh washing with soap and water Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WTNH) - The benefits of getting your kids to use hand sanitizer.

Researchers in Spain examined hand hygiene among young children in daycare.

During the eight month study period, they found that children who used hand sanitizer instead of washing with soap and water reduced their sick days, respiratory infections and antibiotic prescriptions.

Do you use hand sanitizer, or do you just use soap and water?