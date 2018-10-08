Health

Study: Hand sanitizer benefits may outweigh washing with soap and water

(WTNH) - The benefits of getting your kids to use hand sanitizer.

Researchers in Spain examined hand hygiene among young children in daycare.

During the eight month study period, they found that children who used hand sanitizer instead of washing with soap and water reduced their sick days, respiratory infections and antibiotic prescriptions.

Do you use hand sanitizer, or do you just use soap and water?

