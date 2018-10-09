Health

Study looks to find additional benefits to taking cholesterol-lowering drugs

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 01:35 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 01:35 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Cholesterol-lowering drugs, called statins, are proven to reduce the risk of heart disease. But, beyond that, researchers are not so sure.

They studied the impact of statins on hundreds of health conditions other than heart disease and came up with no convincing evidence for any of them.

Positive outcomes could not be replicated in randomized traits.

However, that does not necessarily mean there is no correlation.

Statins have shown promising results in preventing breast cancer recurrence, but most of the evidence is anecdotal.

