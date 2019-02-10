Study: Majority of food provided at workplaces is unhealthy
(WTNH) - The aroma of food cooking emanates from the cafeteria. An allure a new study suggests may be best ignored.
Researchers found that out of people who eat at work, the majority of food consumed is of poor quality, highly processed and high in calories, fat, salt, and sugar.
Most foods fall outside of recommended diet guidelines for healthy eating.
You might think people who are obese eat the most, right? Wrong!
Related Content: Experts say diet more important than exercise for losing weight
Obese people were shown to eat the same amount as others, but they chose the unhealthy options. They chose less fruits and vegetables.
And that yummy pizza you may go for? That was the highest calorie food most frequently consumed in the study.
You may also think twice before buying that full sugar soda, as this was the most commonly bought unhealthy item at work.
The researchers suggest workplaces need to step up their quality of food, but until then, you may consider stepping in to work with a lunchbox packed with healthy, but filling, food from home.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Black Virginia voters feel betrayed, left in no-win scenario
- FBI and Yale announce law enforcement academy for teens
- Newspaper honored for Sandy Hook shooting records quest
- Connecticut WWII-era newspapers offer view of black life
- Teen sustains gunshot wound to his foot in New Haven
- $1,200 in cosmetics stolen from beauty store, Waterford police seek 3 suspects
- PD: Man charged after stealing from East Haven Home Depot, attempting to enter passing vehicles
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
2018 was 4th warmest, but next 5 years could break records
While 2018 was the fourth-warmest year on record, British meteorologists are predicting the next five years will be much hotter, maybe even record-breaking.Read More »
- Flurries possible overnight Sunday, winter storm on the way for Tuesday
- People brave the cold blast in New Haven
- What is a 'frost quake'? Explaining the weather phenomenon
- Parts of Midwest colder than Antarctica during deep freeze
- Arctic Blast his the midwest, low temperatures heading east
- Weather Special: Midwest Arctic Blast
- Wintry mix moving in during Tuesday evening commute
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Investigation underway in Hartford after Uncasville man is struck by gunfire
An Uncasville man is recovering after sustaining a gunshot wound in Hartford...Read More »
-
FBI and Yale announce law enforcement academy for teens
The FBI in New Haven and Yale University police are inviting teenagers to...Read More »
-
Newspaper honored for Sandy Hook shooting records quest
The New England First Amendment Coalition is honoring the Hartford Courant...Read More »
-
Connecticut WWII-era newspapers offer view of black life
A detailed account of African-American life in the Northeast during World War...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Teen sustains gunshot wound to his foot in New Haven
A teen is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to his foot.Read More »
Video Center
-
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Okay, we have a LOT to talk about over the next three days. First off, we do have a few flurries moving through tonight and early tomorrow. These won't be a big deal at all. Tuesday is the day with another complicated winter storm featuring snow, sleRead More »
-
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday afternoon
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday afternoonRead More »
-
Capitol Report 'After Hours:' State Senator Dennis Bradley shares 'A Just Connecticut' agenda
This week on Capitol Report 'After Hours:,' the Capitol Report crew is joined by Bridgeport Democratic State Senator Dennis Bradley.Read More »