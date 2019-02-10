Study: Majority of food provided at workplaces is unhealthy

(WTNH) - The aroma of food cooking emanates from the cafeteria. An allure a new study suggests may be best ignored.

Researchers found that out of people who eat at work, the majority of food consumed is of poor quality, highly processed and high in calories, fat, salt, and sugar.

Most foods fall outside of recommended diet guidelines for healthy eating.

You might think people who are obese eat the most, right? Wrong!

Obese people were shown to eat the same amount as others, but they chose the unhealthy options. They chose less fruits and vegetables.

And that yummy pizza you may go for? That was the highest calorie food most frequently consumed in the study.

You may also think twice before buying that full sugar soda, as this was the most commonly bought unhealthy item at work.

The researchers suggest workplaces need to step up their quality of food, but until then, you may consider stepping in to work with a lunchbox packed with healthy, but filling, food from home.