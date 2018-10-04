Study: Marijuana impacts teens' long-term cognitive abilities more than alcohol

(WTNH) - Here's a health warning for teens who smoke pot: It could cause lifelong brain damage!

That's according to a new study in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

Researchers tested the memory and reasoning of 3,800 13 to 17-year-olds.

Related Content: New rulings on medical marijuana use go against employers

They found marijuana affected teens' long-term cognitive abilities more than alcohol.

Not only that but even when students stopped smoking pot, their memory didn't get better!

Scientists say they need to do more research to find out how and why the brain is affected by early marijuana use.