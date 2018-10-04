Health

Study: Marijuana impacts teens' long-term cognitive abilities more than alcohol

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 05:49 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 05:49 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Here's a health warning for teens who smoke pot: It could cause lifelong brain damage!

That's according to a new study in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

Researchers tested the memory and reasoning of 3,800 13 to 17-year-olds.

Related Content: New rulings on medical marijuana use go against employers

They found marijuana affected teens' long-term cognitive abilities more than alcohol.

Not only that but even when students stopped smoking pot, their memory didn't get better!

Scientists say they need to do more research to find out how and why the brain is affected by early marijuana use.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center