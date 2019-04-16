Health

Study: Marijuana users may need more anesthesia during surgery

Apr 15, 2019

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 06:07 AM EDT

(WTNH) - A new study shows people who smoke marijuana regularly need more anesthesia when having a procedure.

Researchers found people who smoke pot daily or weekly need as much as two times the level of sedation.

They needed 20 percent more midazolam and 220 percent more propofol.

A professor of anesthesia considered the study a good starting point, but said a complete trial is needed.

