Study: Marijuana users may need more anesthesia during surgery

(WTNH) - A new study shows people who smoke marijuana regularly need more anesthesia when having a procedure.

Researchers found people who smoke pot daily or weekly need as much as two times the level of sedation.

They needed 20 percent more midazolam and 220 percent more propofol.

A professor of anesthesia considered the study a good starting point, but said a complete trial is needed.

