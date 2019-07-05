Study reveals common cold can potentially cure cancer

(WTNH) — According to the American Cancer Society, bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer. In total, between men and women, the estimate of new cases of bladder cancer in the United States is about 80,470 for 2019.

Researchers at the University of Surrey in England released a new study that examines the common cold potentially killing bladder cancer cells.

Fifteen patients were involved in the test of an injection of CAVATAK (CVA21, or coxsakievirus), which causes the common cold, a week prior to tumor-removing surgery. The results showed a change in the cancer cells over a period of time, even targeting and destroying the cells in the bladder tissue.

The potentially new method of treatment could prove revolutionary in the battle against this specific type of cancer.