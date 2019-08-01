Study says social media & surfing web impacts a teen’s well-being

(ABC News) – Social media and television can skew teens’ worldview.

Being a teenager is tough enough. All that screen time might be making it worse.

A new study from the University of Montreal finds frequent social media and television use is linked to depression in teens.

Since keeping adolescents off screens is impossible, teach them to be savvy in the digital age.

The American Academy of Pediatrics tells parents to treat media as you would any other environment of your teen’s life.

Set limits on their screen time and designate media-free spaces in the house.

Play a video game with them or watch their favorite TV show together.

That way screen time is a more social event and you stay in the know on what apps or websites they’re using.

Don’t make electronic devices a reward. Teach children to handle emotions and boredom without the aid of a screen.

Find a balance. It’s okay for your teen to text with friends but encourage them to connect with others face-to-face.

Teach your kids about the importance of privacy and dangers online.

Remind them that standards set online aren’t accurate measures of reality, and emphasize that electronic devices can be a tool for good if used correctly.

==

