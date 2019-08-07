Study says time of day you hit the gym could impact how much weight you lose

(CNN) – Working out is an important part of everyone’s routine when trying to stay healthy. And it’s key for those who want to shed some pounds.

Well according to a new study in the International Journal of Obesity, if you want to maximize your weight loss potential, head to the gym before noon.

In the study, 88 previously inactive, overweight men and women were on a monitored fitness program.

One group worked out in the morning, another in the evening, and a third group worked out at any time of the day.

Those who exercised in the morning ended up losing more weight.

That doesn’t surprise nutritionist and fitness trainer Mark MacDonald who says, “You have a full battery. You have much more energy for the output, plus, you don’t have to think about it the rest of the day, so you have that stress off.”

But what if you’re not a morning person or you work early?

MacDonald says don’t let that discourage you, “It’s the consistency. Do it at night time then. So don’t think, ‘oh, I’m just not going to work out’. Just set it up, and as long as you can do it every night, you may not get the same output, but you’re going to feel great doing it.”

