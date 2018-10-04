Health

Study shows taking a baby aspirin could help against a certain form of cancer

ABC News - Baby aspirin: a tiny dose with big benefits in people at high risk of heart disease

But a new study says it's daily use is also  associated with a 23 percent reduction in the risk of ovarian cancer.

Although previous studies have pointed to the possibility of a beneficial link, no other studies were able to actually look at the dose and duration of the aspirin - and its results. 

Researchers combed through medical data from more than 116,000 women collected over time from the famed nurses' health studies. 

About 1000 of these women developed ovarian cancer - one of the most challenging cancers to treat. 

While the use of baby aspirin reduced the risk of ovarian cancer, taking the aspirin for a longer time didn't seem to reduce the risk even more. 

What's more, the benefit was only seen in low-dose (baby aspirin) -- not standard dose aspirin. 

They only differ from each other by a couple of hundred milligrams, but it seems to matter. 

Another interesting association: high doses of non steroidal anti-inflammatory medications - that's ibuprofen and medicines like Aleve -- at least 10 tablets a week for many years - were linked with a *higher* risk of ovarian cancer.

It's not totally clear to researchers why low-dose aspirin would protect against ovarian cancer.  

But this news does open up a possibility: a tiny effort to take a tiny aspirin might have a big effect for many older women.

