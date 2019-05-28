Study suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk
WASHINGTON (AP) - E-cigarettes aren't considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but researchers have found a clue that their flavorings may be bad for the heart.
Longtime smokers who can't kick the addiction sometimes switch to e-cigarettes, in hopes of avoiding the cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke.
But cigarette smoking doesn't just cause lung cancer. It's a leading cause of heart attacks, too, and little is known about e-cigarettes and heart disease. Chemicals in the inhaled vapor may pose unique risks that are important to understand, especially as more and more teens take up vaping.
Related: Discipline or treatment? Schools rethinking vaping response
"It's not possible for me to go into a patient and strip their artery and test it" for a reaction to vaping, said Dr. Joseph Wu, director of Stanford University's cardiovascular institute.
So his team tried the next best thing for a study published Monday: In laboratory dishes, they grew cells that normally line healthy human blood vessels. They exposed the cells to six different e-cigarette flavorings, testing if the flavors - and not just the nicotine - caused any effects.
They also tracked what happened when those cells were bathed in blood taken from people right after they had an e-cigarette, the way chemicals from vaping would make their way to the cardiovascular system. They also compared the cells' exposure to blood from nonsmokers and people who smoked a regular cigarette.
Vaping and some flavorings, even without nicotine, triggered blood vessel dysfunction that can increase the risk of heart disease, the researchers reported in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Cinnamon and menthol seemed the most toxic. But overall, cells showed signs of damage and were inflamed, less able to form new blood vessels or heal wounds.
Small laboratory studies like this one can't prove vaping really does harm, cautioned Dr. Jane Freedman of the University of Massachusetts, who wasn't involved in the research. But she said the work should spark additional safety testing.
Related: Connecticut House passes bill to raise age to purchase tobacco products to 21
The findings "suggest that even without the smoke of combustible cigarette products, there may be a smoldering fire of adverse health effects," she wrote in an accompanying editorial.
Another study at a recent heart meeting looked at health records to conclude e-cigarette users had a higher risk of heart attack than people who neither vape nor use tobacco products, but that, too, was only a clue, not proof.
Wu's team plans additional studies. The researchers are working with so-called "iPS cells," ordinary cells taken from healthy volunteers and reprogrammed into a state where they can be grown into any type of tissue. Next up are tests of heart and brain tissue.
U.S. public health officials are alarmed by an explosion of underage vaping, but Wu said it's not just a question for teens. He worries about people who already have heart disease and may think switching from tobacco to e-cigarettes is enough protection.
"This is really a warning shot that people should not be complacent and think that these e-cigarettes are completely safe," Wu said.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Fire crews rescue dog in Old Saybrook
- Family helps reunite baby deer with its mother
- Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero
- AMC theatres offers $4 summer movie deal
- TSA permits FDA-approved cannabis for epilepsy on flights
- Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, killing 2
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi to headline Connecticut dinner
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Cloudy Tuesday with some showers for the afternoon
(WTNH) - A return to chilly and unsettled weather midday today and for the afternoon. Rain and thunder tonight with a front draped over the area. Some dry weather tomorrow before more showers head our way at night.Read More »
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
Don't Miss
Memorial Day 2019 events across…
Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…
The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Fire crews rescue dog in Old Saybrook
Firefighters are trained for all kinds of rescue, including situations like...Read More »
-
Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero
Some local Boy Scouts from Durham are honoring a local family who lost their...Read More »
-
TSA permits FDA-approved cannabis for epilepsy on flights
The Transportation Security Administration now permits an FDA approved...Read More »
-
'Burnout' is now an official medical condition, World Health Organization says
Is work stressing you out? You may have an actual medical condition,...Read More »
-
Study suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk
E-cigarettes aren't considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but...Read More »
Video Center
-
Tuesday Morning Digital Update
New Haven police say a man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, and more for your Tuesday morning digital update.Read More »
-
Weather Tuesday
Midday WeatherRead More »
-
Rare albino panda caught on camera
For the first time ever, a rare albino panda has been caught on camera!Read More »