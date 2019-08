In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018 photo, an unidentified 15-year-old high school student uses a vaping device near the school’s campus in Cambridge, Mass. Health and education officials across the country are raising alarms over wide underage use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products. The devices heat liquid into an inhalable vapor that’s sold in […]

(WTNH)– A new study has found that vaping is a gateway to marijuana use for young people.

Researchers say nicotine rewires the developing brain. It also changes how people respond to and crave addictive substances.

The study showed the odds of marijuana use in those who vape were more than three times higher than those who don’t.