Breaking News
East Windsor officials respond to fire near used car lot
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Study: Young kids should avoid plant-based milk

Health

by: CNN Newsource, Nexstar Media Group

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Experts are weighing in on how much plant-based milk stacks up against cow’s milk for kids.

New health guidelines say most children under five should avoid plant-based milk.

Researchers say milk made from rice, coconut, oats, or other blends may not have the key nutrients kids need in their early developmental stages.

Kids should also avoid diet drinks, flavored milks, sugary drinks, and limit how much juice they drink.

The recommendations come from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Economy of Pediatrics, and the American Heart Association.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss