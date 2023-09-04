NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Shockingly, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the country, the highest number ever, according to data released in August from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Melissa Deasy, licensed clinical social worker at the Institute of Living, spoke with Ken Houston on News 8 at Noon to discuss the importance of everyone taking the time to understand the signs and helping others in crisis.

Deasy also explains what resources are available for those who may need help.

A special screening of “Moving America’s Soul on Suicide” takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Cinestudio on Trinity College Campus, located at 300 Summit St., in Hartford.

Register by calling 1.855.HHC.HERE or visit Hartford HealthCare’s website.

—

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org. 988 connects you with a trained crisis counselor who can help.