NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With summer here and the Fourth of July coming up it’s important to think about people in our lives who may have Alzheimer’s disease. Things like heat and the sound of fireworks can affect them differently.

“The person with Alzheimer’s or dementia first is very sensitive to temperature and they may not be able to tell you they’re too hot or too cold, probably too hot given the summertime,” said Kristen Cusato with the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter.

She says it’s important to keep the person hydrated.

“They’re also not going to probably remember if they’ve had something to drink lately, if they’ve had a water or if they haven’t had water, where it’s important we realize we have thirst and we realize that it means oh we need to drink something,” Cusato said.

She says people with dementia may not be able to make that connection. And if you bring someone with Alzheimer’s to a picnic or the beach keep your eye on them, even if they have not wandered in the past.

“Sixty to seventy percent of people with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia wander. There have been several wandering cases in the last few weeks,” Cusato said.

She says sometimes they try to find an old house or job. And when fireworks start popping remember those with dementia may not realize what’s going on.

“Those are confusing noises. My mom for example used to think bombs were being dropped right outside the house people might think it’s wartime, people who were in the military veterans for example might think they’re being attacked or something,” Cusato said.

Her advice to cope with those strange sounds is to try to mask the noise as best you can – keep the windows and doors closed and put on some music or something unrelated to the holiday on TV.