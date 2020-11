This past weekend marked the 36th anniversary of the first heart transplant at Hartford Hospital. Since then, the hospital has performed 469 heart transplants, improving the quality of life for patients and their families profoundly.

The hospital has come a long way from that first transplant in 1984. Dr. Jonathan Hammond, a Cardiac Transplant Surgeon at Hartford Hospital, joined News 8 to discuss the innovations the system has encountered.

Watch the video above for more.