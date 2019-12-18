Breaking News
Governor Lamont activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol for next few days
Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Survey shows boom in marijuana vaping among school kids

Health

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Teens_Vaping_98514-159532.jpg97339277

In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018 photo, an unidentified 15-year-old high school student uses a vaping device near the school’s campus in Cambridge, Mass. Health and education officials across the country are raising alarms over wide underage use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products. The devices heat liquid into an inhalable vapor that’s sold in […]

(AP) — A new survey shows about 1 out of 5 high school students in the U.S.  have vaped marijuana in the past year.

The report out Wednesday found marijuana vaping has been growing faster than nicotine vaping.

Related: DPH: 46 CT residents hospitalized from vape-related injuries since August 2019

The annual University of Michigan survey asked middle school and high school students about smoking, drinking and drugs.

Vaping nicotine is still more popular: about 1 in 4 high schoolers said they had done it at least once in the previous year. Overall, marijuana use – in all its forms – is holding steady among teens.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss