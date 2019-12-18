Survey shows boom in marijuana vaping among school kids

In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018 photo, an unidentified 15-year-old high school student uses a vaping device near the school’s campus in Cambridge, Mass. Health and education officials across the country are raising alarms over wide underage use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products. The devices heat liquid into an inhalable vapor that’s sold in […]

(AP) — A new survey shows about 1 out of 5 high school students in the U.S. have vaped marijuana in the past year.

The report out Wednesday found marijuana vaping has been growing faster than nicotine vaping.

Related: DPH: 46 CT residents hospitalized from vape-related injuries since August 2019

The annual University of Michigan survey asked middle school and high school students about smoking, drinking and drugs.

Vaping nicotine is still more popular: about 1 in 4 high schoolers said they had done it at least once in the previous year. Overall, marijuana use – in all its forms – is holding steady among teens.