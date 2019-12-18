Survey shows boom in marijuana vaping among school kids

(AP) — A new survey shows about 1 out of 5 high school students in the U.S. have vaped marijuana in the past year.
The report out Wednesday found marijuana vaping has been growing faster than nicotine vaping.
Related: DPH: 46 CT residents hospitalized from vape-related injuries since August 2019
The annual University of Michigan survey asked middle school and high school students about smoking, drinking and drugs.
Vaping nicotine is still more popular: about 1 in 4 high schoolers said they had done it at least once in the previous year. Overall, marijuana use – in all its forms – is holding steady among teens.