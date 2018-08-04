Health

The heart health impacts of living in the city

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 12:10 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 12:45 PM EDT

(ABC News) - We've all heard the importance of leading heart healthy lives - exercising, eating right, minimizing stress - But our hearts may not like one other thing a lot of us are doing: Living in polluted cities. 

In a new study, researchers from the UK studied the size of the hearts of 3,800 people exposed to low levels of air pollution in urban areas. They found that pollution was directly associated with larger pumping chambers of the heart.

Experts tell us if the chambers of the heart enlarge beyond a certain point, the heart can have trouble pumping blood, something known as heart failure.

The participants only saw a 2% increase in the size of their hearts on average, but other studies have already linked pollution to higher risks of cardiovascular disease and death. The current study may help explain how this happens.

Experts hope these results will inform policies against pollution around the world.

In the meantime, we can all continue to be heart healthy in the ways we can control. This includes going back to good old exercise, healthy diets, and stress-free lives.

