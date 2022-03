(WTNH) – One year ago, Hartford HealthCare began the initiative of meeting the people where they are. Ensuring that everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Hartford HealthCare established mobile vaccine clinics.

Joanne Kombert, a Nurse Supervisor at Hartford HealthCare, is discussing the impact of mobile vaccines.

For more information, visit HartfordHealthCare.org/vaccines.

Watch the video above for the full interview.