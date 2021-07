NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Movement disorders like Parkinson’s Disease afflict millions of Americans. Central to treatment is enhancing overall wellbeing through movement.

COVID took a toll on so many, by limiting physical capabilities. Dr. Joy Antonelle DeMarcaida is the medical director of the Hartford Healthcare Chase Family Movement Disorders Center. Dr. DeMarcaida spoke with News 8 about the importance of movement for treatment.

