The importance of prevention and early diagnosis of cervical cancer

(CNN) – The American Cancer Society estimates that almost 14,000 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed this year. And more than 4,000 women will die from it.

Cervical cancer was once one of the common causes of cancer deaths for women in the United States.

But the number of cases being caught and successfully treated has increased with more women getting a regular pap smear.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost all cervical cancers are caused by human papillomavirus.

HPV is a common virus that is transmitted via sexual activity.

While most people will get it at some point in their lives, it is important to get your regular HPV test.

Coupled with that, your pap smear will monitor possible cell changes on the cervix caused by HPV, that could become cervical cancer.

Other things that can increase your risk include:

smoking

suppressed immune system

using birth control pills for five or more years

having given birth to three or more children

having several sexual partners

Health professionals also recommend that if you haven’t already, get the HPV vaccine.

And as always, if you have any questions, talk to your doctor.