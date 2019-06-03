The science behind studying mosquitoes this season

In case you didn’t realize, mosquito season is in full swing, and thanks to a very wet spring, the population is through the roof.

With that being said, June 3rd is the first day of mosquito trapping and testing season in the state, and the information received could save many lives across Connecticut.

“In this trap, we can collect several hundred to several thousands of mosquitoes a night,” explained John Shepard with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

The traps are now set all around the state.

“We trap mosquitoes in some 92 locations statewide,” added Agricultural Scientist Dr. Philip Armstrong.

And the numbers are up!

Actually, the numbers will build the next couple of weeks. Usually, the mosquito population reaches its peak late June or July.

So it will be a rough season, but the unknown is how many of these mosquitoes will contain harmful diseases. That’s where the surveillance comes in.

Make sure you are smart at avoiding mosquitoes. That includes using repellant with DEET in it, wearing long sleeves, and eliminating any standing water around your home.

