Health

The science behind studying mosquitoes this season

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 04:02 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:56 PM EDT

The science behind studying mosquitoes this season

(WTNH) - In case you didn't realize, mosquito season is in full swing, and thanks to a very wet spring, the population is through the roof.

With that being said, June 3rd is the first day of mosquito trapping and testing season in the state, and the information received could save many lives across Connecticut.

"In this trap, we can collect several hundred to several thousands of mosquitoes a night," explained John Shepard with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

The traps are now set all around the state.

"We trap mosquitoes in some 92 locations statewide," added Agricultural Scientist Dr. Philip Armstrong.

And the numbers are up!

Related Content: Monday is the first day of the mosquito trapping and testing season

Actually, the numbers will build the next couple of weeks. Usually, the mosquito population reaches its peak late June or July. 

So it will be a rough season, but the unknown is how many of these mosquitoes will contain harmful diseases. That's where the surveillance comes in.

Make sure you are smart at avoiding mosquitoes. That includes using repellant with DEET in it, wearing long sleeves, and eliminating any standing water around your home.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join us for the Capitol Report&hellip;

Join us for the Capitol Report…

On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., join News 8's Mark Davis, George Colli…

Read More »
Win a Family Prize Pack
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win a Family Prize Pack

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center