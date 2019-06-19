CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - All eyes on the pros, celebs and amateurs on Pro Am Day at TPC Highlands.

Perched between the 15th and 16th holes in the Sports Zone, Physical Therapist Sarah Emlaw is focused on Ken Harrison's swing.

Emlaw says, "We're going to be looking for areas where we can improve strength, stability and mobility. So you don't have injuries down the road."

She's using 2D technology teed up by the Bone and Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital.

Emlaw points out, "This maybe indicating, that you are not rotating your hips properly, or maybe you don't have enough trunk rotation, your spine to actually swing around."

Related: Events continue Wednesday for the 2019 Travelers Championship

Harrison says, "Clearly it all needs some work, that's why I'm not playing out here and that's why I'm in in the Sports Zone."

News 8's Jocelyn Maninta even took a swing; she couldn't help but to take advantage of the high tech analysis.

Emlaw explains, "You do return to some of your lines, which is good dipping down which is a loss of posture there."

In the Fan Zone, St. Francis Hospital with Trinity Health of New England is celebrating 30 years of participating in one of the premiere tournaments of the PGA.

Erin Ballou says, "We are celebrating how are role here has really evolved over the years, how we've been able to offer a lot of services, screenings and different events throughout the years. How we are here to support our military members locally by offering the Patriots Outpost."

And with more families attending, the Rest and Recharge Zone was expanded.

Now changing diapers is hassle free and so is breast feeding.

"We want to be able to take care of all of the fans here," says Ballou, "Offering services to our families, and specifically to infants and younger children, just rounds off out all of the offerings we can provide."

If you forget to bring sunscreen, they're handing them out. Sunny or not, you'll need it.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.