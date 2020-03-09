The University of New Haven cancels classes, requires students to vacate residents halls in response to coronavirus spread concerns

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The president of the University of New Haven has cancelled classes for the school in response to the coronavirus spread.

President Steven Kaplan said in a statement Monday, the school is suspending all in-person classes and exams from Monday through March 14.

Out of an abundance of caution, I have made the decision to suspend all in-person classes and exams through the remainder of the week, leading up to the start of spring break on March 14. In addition, in-person classes on March 23 and 24 have been cancelled. This situation will be monitored, and more information will be forthcoming about the exact date that classes will resume. – Steven Kaplan, President of University of New Haven

Faculty members are asked to come up with alternative instruction delivery methods and reschedule all exams.

The university has asked all non-essential employees to plan to work from home beginning March 11, and all university-sponsored travel is cancelled until further notice.

Additionally, all scheduled events and athletic games are cancelled Monday 6 p.m. and March 9-24.

All residents halls will be closed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 and all students living in these halls are required to leave by Wednesday, March 11 through Spring Break.

While there currently are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our campus, these decisions were made after learning that individuals on our campus may have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus after attending an out-of-state conference. – Steven Kaplan, President of University of New Haven

Health officials continue to encourage the public to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly to prevent contracting the virus. And if you become ill, you should self-isolate and seek medical care.

Individuals who do seek medical care at the University of New Haven must also contact the University’s Health Services Office at 203.932.7079. For additional information, please visit www.cdc.gov.

Please monitor the University website at www.newhaven.edu or myCharger for further developments and announcements.