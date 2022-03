(WTNH) – This Sunday, March 6, is World Lymphedema Day, which is an annual celebratory event to educate and create awareness about lymphatic diseases.

Brianna Couture, an occupational therapy assistant, and certified Lymphedema therapist at Hartford HealthCare is discussing Lymphedema and resources for support.

For more information head to hartfordhealthcarerehabnetwork.org.

