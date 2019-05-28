Health

There's more to that painful sunburn

Before soaking up the rays this summer, take a moment to protect your skin.

(CNN) - Skin cancer. It's the most common cancer in the United States, but how much do you really know about this disease?

There are three common types of skin cancer.

The most common are basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas. They form in the top layers of your skin and are considered highly curable.

The third type, melanoma, is more dangerous. It forms deeper in the cells that give your skin its color. It is responsible for the most deaths out of the three types.

Overexposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays, UVA and UVB are generally what cause these types of cancers.

UVA rays can reach deep into your skin, causing sunburns and damaging your connective tissue and skin's DNA.

Some genetic factors such as being fair skinned and having a weak immune system can put people at greater risk for non-melanoma skin cancer.

Help yourself by limiting your exposure to the sun, especially when the sun it at its strongest. The environmental protection agency and the National Weather Service teamed up to release daily a UV index, so you know when to limit your time outside.

Also, make sure you visit the dermatologist regularly. They can keep track of skin or mole changes, and test any areas on your skin that concern you.

