Third CT resident tests positive for West Nile Virus, Dept. of Public Health says

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Friday that a third Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus this season.

This patient is a Hartford resident between 50-59 years old. Health officials said they became sick during the fourth week of August with encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, and is recovering.

There are two other Connecticut residents who tested positive for West Nile Virus in August and are continuing to recover.

Since June 21, there have been 34 towns where mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been detected.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, DPH said residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

DPH said before 2021, 166 cases of West Nile Virus were reported in Connecticut, four of which were fatal.