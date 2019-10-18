Three more vape-related lung injuries confirmed in Connecticut

young man vape electronic cigarette cloud by using a mod, smoke tricks of vaping device background. Vape

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Health released a report Friday afternoon saying three more residents have contracted lung injuries caused by using e-cigarette or vaping products.

There are now 34 confirmed cases of lung injuries caused by vaping in Connecticut since the middle of this August. Two patients remain in the hospital, DPH says.

26 of the patients have used vaping products containing THC. Researches say the THC in these products are playing a major role in the illness outbreak.

The cases involve victims from seven Connecticut counties:

Fairfield (17)

New Haven (9)

New London (3)

Hartford (2)

Litchfield (1)

Tolland (1)

Windham (1)

The specific cause of the injuries are not yet known.

Officials continue to urge residents to refrain from smoking tobacco, e-cigarette, and vape products.