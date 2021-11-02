Tips to help caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s, Dementia

(WTNH) — There are more than 11 million family members and friends across the country caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s disease. November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month.

Joining us to talk about how to help a caregiver, is Carolyn DeRocco, vice president of Programs and Education with the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

It’s important to educate yourself, and this goes for friends of caregivers. For more on the education classes and support groups being offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, you can call their 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900.