Trinity Health of New England opens new Rocky Hill access center

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity Health of New England celebrated the grand opening of its brand new access center in Rocky Hill on Tuesday.

The new facility will provide patients with more convenience when it comes to their healthcare.

“We’re listening to our patients,” Deborah Bitsoli, president of Trinity Health of New England Medical Center, said. “Our patients are saying keep the health care local, offer us primary care and specialty access.”

The state-of-the-art facility, located just off I-91, offers patients a variety of services.

“These include primary care, cardiology, obstetrics, general surgery pulmonology, rheumatology, and orthopedics,” Trinity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phil Roland said.

Trinity Health of New England is not the only company that takes the one-stop approach to healthcare. So, what are they doing differently than all the rest?

“I think what’s really going to set us apart is the heritage of Trinity Health of New England,” Bitsoli said. “We’re very mission and faith-based. It’s really going to be about the patient at the center of everything that we do.”

Officials said this is just the beginning. Trinity Health also has plans to establish six additional access centers across Connecticut over the months and years to come.