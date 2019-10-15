Trying to lose weight? Time of day could have a big impact

(CNN) – Are all calories equal? Maybe not. When it comes to trying to lose weight, studies show the time of day you eat could have a big impact.

Anyone’s who’s ever tried to lose weight has been bombarded by all kinds of messaging on the best way to do it. Cutting out this or that, reducing calories, you name it.

One thing though that many nutritionists agree on – what time of day you consume your calories affects how fast and efficiently your body burns them.

According to a 2015 study by Brigham & Women’s hospital, this has to do with our body’s circadian rhythm.

The physical, mental, and behavioral changes in the body during a 24-hour cycle, affects diet-induced thermogenesis or how our body burns calories.

The result? The body is better at burning and digesting calories at 8 a.m., then it is at 8 p.m.

So here are a few ways to put this into practice and see if it’s right for you.

Start by front-loading your calories. Always eat a filling breakfast.

Move what you would normally eat for dinner, to lunch.

And your dinner? Think about eating half of what you typically would.

The goal is to be full throughout the day, when our bodies burn the most calories.

And not chowing down before bedtime when our bodies slow down.