TSA permits FDA-approved cannabis for epilepsy on flights

WFLA/CNN - The Transportation Security Administration now permits an FDA approved epilepsy drug containing cannabis on flights.

The TSA recently updated its guidance to passengers on what can be brought on planes.

Some forms of medical marijuana can now be brought on board or in checked luggage. The agency notes under federal law, possession of marijuana and some cannabis-infused products remains illegal.

But the agency said it was made aware of an FDA approved drug containing CBD oil for kids with pediatric epilepsy.

The TSA said it immediately updated its public guidelines so families know they can travel with the drug.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.