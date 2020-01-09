Two more flu deaths in Connecticut, bringing total to seven this season

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health reports two more people in Connecticut have died from the flu this season, bringing the total of reported flu-associated deaths in the state to seven.

The two deceased flu patients were between the ages of 25-49. The five patients who died from the flu earlier this season were 65-years-old or older.

For the 2019-2020 flu season, there have been 472 reported flu hospitalizations across the state, according to DPH.

