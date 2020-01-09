Two more flu deaths in Connecticut, bringing total to seven this season

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health reports two more people in Connecticut have died from the flu this season, bringing the total of reported flu-associated deaths in the state to seven.
The two deceased flu patients were between the ages of 25-49. The five patients who died from the flu earlier this season were 65-years-old or older.
For the 2019-2020 flu season, there have been 472 reported flu hospitalizations across the state, according to DPH.
