Two more flu-related deaths in Connecticut

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health has reported the latest number of flu-related deaths in the state.

DPH says this past week, two people in Connecticut have died from the flu, bringing the total of reported deaths in Connecticut this season to 72, which includes one child.

118 people were hospitalized this past week with flu-related symptoms – over 2,900 people have been hospitalized this season.

The Type B strain has been detected in around 47 percent of the flu samples that nearby laboratories have tested. Four percent of the samples tested this season detected the H1N1 strain.

During the 2018-2019 season, 87 people in Connecticut have died from flu-related illnesses.

For this week’s full report from the State Department of Public Health, click here.