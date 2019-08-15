Two state parks close after mosquitoes from area test positive for EEE

(WTNH) — CT DEEP announced Thursday they are closing two campgrounds in Pachaug State Forest because the mosquitoes inhabiting those areas have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

This comes after the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) trapped and tested mosquitoes from Pachaug.

The two campgrounds that will be closing are Mt. Misery campground and Frog Hollow Horse Camp.

No word on when the parks will open back up.

News 8 will update this story s more information comes in.