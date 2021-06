NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is launching a “combat COVID” initiative for people who participate in clinical trials. It offers information and tips about vaccines and potential treatments.

Dr. David Alain Wohl, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of North Carolina, spoke with News 8 about this latest initiative.

See the full interview in the video above.