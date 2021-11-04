UConn Health set to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to children 5-11

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — As health systems across the state are stepping up efforts to vaccinate children, UConn Health’s COVID-19 vaccine program will begin vaccinating young kids ages 5-11 starting Thursday morning.

The first pediatric clinic will be at the Outpatient Pavilion on UConn Health’s lower campus starting at 7:30 a.m. No walk-ins will be accepted for those under 13.

UConn Health is partnering with the West Hartford/Bloomfield Health District to hold vaccinations on two days for young children who are accompanied by their parent or guardian. Those days will be Friday, Nov 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ever since the CDC gave the final green light, we saw Hartford Healthcare be amongst the first to vaccinate some of the youngest kids in the country.

Now, the City of Hartford is partnering with Connecticut’s Children’s and Dunkin Donuts park on a massive vaccine clinic there in the weeks ahead. Health officials and pediatricians across Connecticut encourage people to vaccinate kids, saying the vaccine is safe.

“This is a safe vaccine and I encourage all of you to allow your children the opportunity to move forward with their lives a well and make the nest of it by getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

UConn Health is also partnering with the Tolland school system to visit one of its elementary schools on Nov 15 to meet the Helth Districts vaccination needs for its 5-11 year-olds with their parent/guardian.

“In our practice, about half of the families are so excited and can’t wait. But a quarter is worried and concerned about the safety and I think the other quarter is undecided. So we are trying to encourage everyone that this is the ticket to their kids getting back to normal life,” said Dr. Jenny Schwab of Rocky Hill Pediatrics.

The program has already started scheduling vaccinations by appointment for Saturday. Appointments as of right now are only via its COVID-19 vaccine scheduling number: (860) 679-5589.