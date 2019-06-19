UCONN move could be "game changer" for health care in CT and Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 was the only local TV station at a major announcement by UConn in Waterbury Wednesday.

UConn is choosing to expand its Allied Health Sciences course offerings by allowing UConn Waterbury to host is new, bachelor's degree 4-year program that can be completed from start to finish in The Brass City.

Allied health sciences jobs are some of the fastest-growing in the country. They encompass many health professions that are distinct from medicine and nursing like physician assistants, physical and occupational therapists, medical lab scientists, healthcare documentation specialists, and many others.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employment in health care occupations is expected to grow 18 percent from 2016 to 2026, adding more than 2 million jobs as the population ages and the services are in greater demand.

Here in Connecticut, state projections show by 2025, older adults will comprise at least one-fifth of the population of every Connecticut municipality. As they age, hospitals and medical care providers are going to have to keep up with the demand. That's why the president of St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury believes this UConn program expansion into Waterbury is so important.

"It will create enormous populations of people here that we need for future health care givers," said Dr. Steve Schneider, president of St. Mary's Hospital.

"This is a game changer," said Lynn Ward, President and CEO of the Waterbury Regional Chamber. "To have people be able to go through one university, get a 4-year degree, and then have job opportunities right in their area that they're from is going to be critical to keeping people employed in the state of Connecticut, especially here in Greater Waterbury."

Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary says in the past -- that wasn't possible for many Waterbury students.

"Many of our students come here for two years but then are unable to go to Storrs for two reasons," said Mayor Neil O'Leary. "One -- they can't afford the room and board and two -- they don't have the transportation to commute daily to Storrs. So, many of them have been stymied after the second year here."

This move now changes that. It also could provide a healthy dose of business downtown thanks to more students being at UConn Waterbury.

"From an economic development perspective, it's an amazing opportunity for the city," the mayor said.

And -- more of an opportunity for aspiring medical professionals.

"It is enormously beneficial to a lot of the students who want to enter the health care field," Schneider said. "We hope to hire many of them in the future."

