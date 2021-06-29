UConn study: CT-grown sugar kelp could prevent weight gain, health problems associated with obesity

Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking to lose the “Quarantine 15”, you may want to try sugar kelp.

A new study done at UConn looked at Connecticut-grown sugar kelp and found in lab mice it prevented weight gain and health problems associated with obesity.

They’re hoping this helps motivate more people to eat seaweed.

Suzie Flores runs one of the largest commercial seaweed farms in the state.

“It’s just like eating your greens. It wouldn’t surprise anybody to find that new spinach is very healthy for you. It’s kind of in the same camp,” said Flores who is owner and operator of Stonington Kelp Co.

“You can incorporate it into any salad, you can throw it in a sauté, you can use it in a soup. The possibilities are endless,” said Flores.

It is high in iodine and Connecticut has very strict rules for its farmers when it comes to where it is grown.