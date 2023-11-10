NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders that affects millions of people worldwide. Recognizing the signs and symptoms is essential.

Dr. Rosemarie Coratola, clinical psychologist at the Institute of Living, discussed resources available for those who may be impacted. She also talked about some of the signs and symptoms of depression and how can family and friends be supportive of those who have depression.

Join a free webinar, Depression: An Introduction to the Disorder, on Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Click here to register.