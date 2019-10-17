Live Now
HAPPENING NOW: Sen. Blumenthal, CT officials to call on FDA to combat hidden vapes.

Vernon AFC to offer free flu shots during Flu Prevention Week

Health

by: Nicole Boucher

Posted: / Updated:

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — American Family Care in Vernon will be offering free flu shots at their Urgent Care Center during their 5th Annual Flu Prevention Week, October 21-27.

According to AFC, October is the ideal month to get a flu shot to provide the best protection against the virus.

AFC’s goal is to provide everyone with a flu shot that wants one, regardless of their insurance coverage or financial circumstances. The free shots are available to people of all ages.

AFC will also be sharing important tips to avoid illness.

It’s possible for the flu to lead to life-threatening complications, especially in those with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease. According to AFC, health officials warn that this year’s flu season could be severe, with one recorded pediatric flu-related death already.

During weekdays the urgent care center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On the weekends it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AFC Urgent Care Center is located at 179 Talcottville Road.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Wesleyan University students rescued after boating incident on Amston Lake in Hebron

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wesleyan University students rescued after boating incident on Amston Lake in Hebron"

Ten years after death of UCONN football player, girlfriend publishes book about him for their daughter

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ten years after death of UCONN football player, girlfriend publishes book about him for their daughter"

Vernon AFC to offer free flu shots during Flu Prevention Week

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon AFC to offer free flu shots during Flu Prevention Week"

More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 35K power outages, downed trees reported as nor’easter rips through CT"

More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 40K power outages, downed trees reported as nor'easter rips through CT"

UConn students voice concerns about racism on campus after video outside student housing goes viral

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UConn students voice concerns about racism on campus after video outside student housing goes viral"
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss