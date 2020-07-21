Virtual hearing to be held Tuesday on bill that aims to cap insulin prices

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Thousands of Connecticut residents are diagnosed with diabetes and rely on insulin to stay alive.

Over the last 10 years, insulin prices have skyrocketed some 250%. On Tuesday, a hearing is slated for a bill that would cap the price.

Usually, people are used to seeing hearings like this packed with people, but because of the pandemic, all of the testimony will be done via email and virtually.

This is a continuation of a bill that had bipartisan support at the committee level in March

before lawmakers were forced to leave the Capitol because of the coronavirus.

If it becomes law, it would put a co-pay cap for people on state-regulated insurances and for diabetes-related supplies as well.

Right now, insulin can cost $275 per vile and more than $400 out of pocket.

News 8 spoke with Kristen Whitney Daniels who is now an advocate. She was diagnosed at just 15 and used to ration insulin to save money.

“People not having affordable access, whether that’s because they lost their job or they don’t have the same means to insulin as they had before or the black market,” she said. “Some people used to go to Canada or Mexico to get their insulin and all those avenues have been cut off.”

The hearing is set to start at 10 a.m.