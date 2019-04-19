Health

Ways to stay active in the office

(ABC NEWS) - Daily exercise has been proven to strengthen your heart and improve your overall health.

However, many Americans spend so much time at work that it leaves little time or energy left over for exercise.

So this April, the American Heart Association has come up with ways you can include movement in your work day.

1.)Take a walk during your lunch break. 

2.)Find ways to move around the office, such as taking the stairs or parking in the back.

3.)Schedule exercise on your calendar and treat it like an important meeting.

4.)Find a workout buddy to keep you motivated.

5.)Lastly, take advantage of any employee wellness resources offered at your workplace. 

The AHA recommends 30 minutes of moderate activity five days out of the week, but with these tips, staying active can be as simple as going to work.

