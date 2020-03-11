‘We have not seen a pandemic like this in 100 years’: third positive case of coronavirus reported in CT

1  of  5
Governor Lamont gives an update on the state response to the coronavirus outbreak.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Health Department reported a third positive case of coronavirus in Connecticut Wednesday.

Doctor Carter, CT’s State Epidemiologist reported a third positive case of coronavirus in the state. He says the patient is an elderly individual from New Cannan and had no known exposure to COVID19.

Dr. Carter reports this third case is likely community-acquired.

“We have not seen a pandemic like this in 100 years,” Doctor Carter said.

