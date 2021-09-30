Wellness Center for patients with Disorders officially reopens

(WTNH)– The Chase Family Movement Disorders Center has officially relaunched its Wellness Program for Movement Disorders following COVID-19. The center is also providing in-person exercise classes.

The center helps different types of patients, like patients who have Parkinson’s disease. The center recommends regular structured physical activity to help with conditions in the long run.

Here to talk more about Parkinson’s Disease and the relaunch of the Wellness Classes is Dr. Joy Antonelle de Marcaida, medical director of the Chase Family Movement Disorders Center of Hartford HealthCare.

Watch the video above for the full interview.