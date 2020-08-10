Wellness in parks web series with non-profit Toivo launches today

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are teaming up with Hartford nonprofit Toivo to announce a series of mindful outdoor experiences.

It’s part of an effort to promote the mental health benefits of the outdoors.

It’s the first in a series of live-streamed mindful outdoor experiences that will happen at parks across the state this summer.

You can watch live from Kettletown State Park in Southbury on DEEP’s Facebook page starting at 10 a.m.