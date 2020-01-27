Wesleyan, Yale students in isolation, tested for Coronavius

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Coronavirus scare on two university campuses in Connecticut – A student at Wesleyan is awaiting test results after showing flu-like symptoms and Yale University where officials wrapped up a conference early for high schoolers from around the world after a student from China also got sick.

The four-day Yale Model United Nations Conference on Yale’s campus brings in about 2,000 students from 40 countries. It started Thursday and was supposed to end Sunday, but it wrapped one day early due to a high school student from China who became sick.

RELATED: First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Los Angeles County, Trump administration urged to declare Public Health Emergency

The patient had a fever and a cough. The school reports a preliminary test showed the student has the common influenza, not Coronavirus.

But just to be safe, the CDC has asked the student be tested for it. Right now, the student is getting better and has been released from the hospital, but is isolated pending those CDC tests.

Over in Middletown at Wesleyan, they’re waiting for results to come back from the CDC as well. After a student recently returned back from Asia and came down with a fever and a cough, he was put in isolation. No official diagnosis has yet been made in that case either.

It’s important to note both schools say they’re working closely with the Connecticut Department of Public Health to track the overall situation around the Coronavirus.

If you want more great News 8 coverage of all your local news at 7am, come join us over on MyTV9 for more Good Morning Connecticut. You can find MyTV9 on your TV provider at one of the channels listed below.