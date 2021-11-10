UConn Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children in West Hartford, Bloomfield schools

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Cities and towns are stepping up efforts to vaccinate 5-11-year-olds against COVID-19. Those efforts are taking center stage on Wednesday in West Hartford and Bloomfield.

UConn Health is holding three walk-in clinics in Bloomfield and West Hartford on school grounds.

Whiting Lane School and International Academy are two West Hartford schools transforming into vaccine clinics after hours on Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The same goes for Carmen Arace School in Bloomfield from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

These schools aren’t the only option for parents of 5-11-year-olds who recently gained approval to get a smaller dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. But school-based clinics are a way to make it easier and encourage kids to get the shot.

You don’t need appointments for these clinics. However, you can make one online through the VAMS system at portal.ct.gov.

There’s also a push to get booster shots to fully vaccinated adults. In Connecticut, around 90% of adults are vaccinated.

West Hartford and Bloomfield are also working to get Moderna and J&J booster shots to eligible adults.

A clinic is being held on Nov. 10 at West Hartford Town Hall from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To learn more information about CDC recommendations on the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11, head to cdc.gov.