HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare’s LIFE STAR crew will be taking to the skies to deliver a generous donation to Toys for Tots at the Westfarms mall.

The U.S. Marine Corps. Toys for Tots Foundation will host its first seasonal event of the year at Westfarms to distribute new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children at Christmas time.

Nick Mancini, LIFE STAR operations manager with Hartford HealthCare, talked about the kick-off for Toys for Tots, which is set from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Westfarms.

You can drop off toys at the designated site, California Pizza Kitchen.

