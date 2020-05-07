Westport dermatologist emphasizes importance in skin checkups during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

(WTNH) — May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and a Westport dermatologist wants to make sure her patients can be seen and heard during the pandemic, even if it is virtually.

Telehealth sessions are being set up to help diagnose any troubling skin spots. Dr. Rhonda Klein says if a biopsy is needed, an office visit will then be arranged.

“You do want to check your skin monthly. You want to evaluate your lesions and become familiar with them. 70 to 80 percent of melanomas arrive on totally normal skin, only 20-30 percent arrive on existing moles so get familiar with your skin,” Dr. Rhonda Klein.

Dr. Klein says you should make sure to pay attention to any spots that show up on your skin and see a dermatologist for annual check-ups.